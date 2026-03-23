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Human Rights Observatory

China: Prominent Rights Lawyer Sentenced to 5 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The 2017 trial of human rights lawyer Xie Yang seen on the social media account of the Changshai Intermediate People's Court in Beijing, China, May 8, 2017. © 2017 Ng Han Guan/AP Photo (New York) – A court in China sentenced the prominent human rights lawyer Xie Yang to five years in prison on March 23, 2026, on politically motivated charges of “inciting subversion of state power,” Human Rights Watch said today. The Chinese government should immediately quash the conviction, which followed serious procedural violations and years of persecution, and free Xie…


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