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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: Acid Attack Against Rights Activist

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Andrie Yunus, deputy coordinator at KontraS, attending a protest in Bandar Lampung, Sumatra on February 5, 2026. © 2026 Project Multatuli/Adrian Mulya (Sydney) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto should immediately issue a presidential decree setting up a fact-finding team independent of the military to fully investigate the acid attack against a prominent human rights activist who has criticized the military, Human Rights Watch said today. While the military police have arrested four soldiers in connection with the attack, the Indonesian armed forces’ long history…


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