Community sport volunteers need better support to keep children safe from abuse - new research
By Mary Woessner, Associate professor, Victoria University
Alexandra Parker, Executive Director of the Institute for Health and Sport, Professor of Physical Activity and Mental Health, Victoria University
Aurélie Pankowiak, Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Fiona McLachlan, Associate Professor, Sport Studies and Associate Director, Research Training, Victoria University
A survey of 50 different sports nationally found urgent reforms are needed to keep kids who play sport safe. So what can be done?
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- Monday, March 23, 2026