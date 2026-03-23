‘I lost hope in humanity, but I now call myself human’: what refugees told us about settling in regional Australia
By Eliza Crosbie, Research Fellow in Migration and Health, The University of Melbourne
Karen Block, Research Fellow Community Engagement and Social Health, Jack Brockhoff Child Health and Wellbeing Program, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Natascha Klocker, Associate Professor in Geography and Sustainability, and Interim Head of the School of Social Sciences, University of Wollongong
While most Australians embrace multiculturalism, migration remains a contentious topic in Australia. Negative opinions, often unsubstantiated, are regularly aired in public debate.
Our new report, Settling well in regional Australia: experiences of people from refugee backgrounds, uncovers a different picture.
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- Monday, March 23, 2026