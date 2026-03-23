Australia’s forests are finally doing better — but ‘underwater bushfires’ hit oceans hard
By Albert Van Dijk, Professor, Water and Landscape Dynamics, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Shoshana Rapley, Research Assistant, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Tayla Lawrie, Project Manager, Threatened Species Index, The University of Queensland
Good rains kept Australia’s landscapes green in 2025, but ecological disasters in the ocean and wildlife decline underscore the toll of climate change.
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- Monday, March 23, 2026