Victorian teachers are on strike for the first time in 13 years – it’s about more than pay
By Duyen Vo, Sessional Lecturer and Researcher, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Andrea Reupert, Professor, School of Educational Psychology & Counselling, Monash University
Fiona Longmuir, Senior Lecturer - Co-leader Education Workforce for the Future Impact Lab, Monash University
Kelly-Ann Allen, Associate Professor, School of Educational Psychology and Counselling, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Victorian public school teachers are walking off the job today. Tens of thousands of school staff, including support staff and principals, are expected to strike.
Teachers in Tasmania are also…
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- Monday, March 23, 2026