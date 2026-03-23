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Mary Shelley is often underestimated on screen – does The Bride! finally get her right?

By Fiona Wilkes, PhD Candidate, School of Humanities, The University of Western Australia
Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! offers less a story about the bride of Frankenstein, and more a commentary on the lesser-known sad second life of Mary Shelley.The Conversation


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