People studying to become teachers speak about Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism in Ontario schools
By Zuhra Abawi, Assistant Professor (Teaching Stream), Faculty of Education, York University, Canada
Naved Bakali, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Windsor
Interviews with people studying to become teachers in Ontario point to the need for systemic changes in schools to better reflect cultural and religious diversity.
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- Monday, March 23, 2026