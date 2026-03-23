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US attacks on Cuban medical missions risk damaging healthcare for poor people in developing countries

By Helen Yaffe, Lecturer in Economic and Social History, University of Glasgow
There were tearful scenes in the central American nation of Honduras on February 23, as locals said goodbye to the Cuban healthcare professionals who had been treating them for free for around two years. It came after the Honduran government abruptly ended the Cuban medical mission under pressure from the administration of the US president, Donald Trump.

That same day, a “sensitive” US State Department memo was sent to the secretary of state, Marco Rubio. It discussed the…The Conversation


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