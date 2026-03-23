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Human Rights Observatory

For the nearly 1 in 4 US adults with chronic pain, employers’ expectations of a healthy body can lead to shame

By Beth Schinoff, Assistant Professor of Management, University of Delaware
Elana Feldman, Associate Professor of Management, UMass Lowell
Your back pain gets worse as you sit through a long meeting. Your wrist pain flares when you’re typing furiously to meet a tight deadline. During a busy shift at the grocery store, you feel a migraine coming on.

If that sounds familiar, you’ve got plenty of company. About 1 in 4 U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain. The share who say they are in chronic pain either on most days or every day in the past three months is growing: It jumped by nearly…The Conversation


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