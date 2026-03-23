Bad rural roads in South Africa aren’t just a technical problem – they block people’s rights: report
By Siyabulela Christopher Fobosi, Senior Researcher, UNESCO 'Oliver Tambo' Chair of Human Rights, University of Fort Hare, University of Fort Hare
In many rural parts of South Africa, getting to a hospital, school or workplace depends on the condition of a gravel road. When that road collapses during rain or potholes make it impassable, the consequences are immediate: ambulances cannot reach patients, children miss school, workers lose income.
This is the reality for many communities in the Eastern Cape, one of South Africa’s poorest provinces. Here, four…
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- Monday, March 23, 2026