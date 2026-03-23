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African cities are diverse and thriving, but face many challenges. How to make them healthier

By Elaine Nsoesie, Assistant Professor, Department of Global Health, Boston University School of Public Health, Boston University
Blessing Mberu, Head of Urbanisation and Wellbeing, African Population and Health Research Center, African Population and Health Research Center
A new book called Urban Health in Africa explores how rapid urbanisation across the continent shapes public health and wellbeing. Drawing on diverse research and case studies, the book reframes African cities not just as sites of challenge, but as places of innovation, resilience and opportunity.

We spoke to global health researcher Elaine Nsoesie and urbanisation and wellbeing sociologist Blessing Mberu, co-editors…The Conversation


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