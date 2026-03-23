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Human Rights Observatory

Why Africa needs a green bank to fund climate action and build its own renewable technology

By Howard Stein, Development Economist and Professor in the Department of Afroamerican and African Studies and Department of Epidemiology, University of Michigan
Michael Olabisi, Assistant Professor in the Department of Community Sustainability (CSUS) and the department of Agricultural Food and Resource Economics (AFRE), Michigan State University
Africa holds key green energy minerals but exports them raw. If the continent had its own Green Bank, it could finance local manufacturing and green industry.The Conversation


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