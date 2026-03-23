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Human Rights Observatory

Israeli Officials Signal Stepped-Up Atrocities in Lebanon

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke from a building in the center of Beirut, Lebanon, which has been hit by the IDF after an evacuation order, on March 12, 2026. © 2026 Adri Salido/Getty Images (Beirut, March 23, 2026) – Israeli forces have expanded ground operations in southern Lebanon after indicating an intent to forcibly displace residents, destroy civilian homes and conduct strikes that could target civilians, Human Rights Watch said today. Forcible displacement, wanton destruction and attacks deliberately targeting civilians are war crimes. Countries that continue to provide Israel…


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