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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

MIDDLE EAST LIVE 23 March: Civilians bear brunt of ongoing war

The war in the Middle East is well into its fourth week and the humanitarian emergency it has sparked continues to be the focus of international attention, along with the energy crisis caused by attacks on shipping in key Strait of Hormuz and other oil and gas infrastructure in the Gulf region. Stay with us for live updates from across the UN system. App users can follow coverage here.


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