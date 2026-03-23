Couples share 30% of their gut bacteria. Here’s how that may affect health
By Conor Meehan, Associate Professor of Microbial Bioinformatics, Nottingham Trent University
Janelle Mwerinde, PhD Candidate, Skin Microbiology, Nottingham Trent University
When living with a partner, you might be sharing more than just the same home, lifestyle and interests. You might also share various microscopic organisms residing on and in you.
This community of microorganisms, which consists of mainly bacteria, viruses and fungi, is known collectively as the human microbiome. The various microbiomes found throughout the body all play an important role in health.
From birth, the human microbiome is shaped by our interactions with our mother, who introduces…
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- Monday, March 23, 2026