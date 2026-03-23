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Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Impeded Access to Mayor’s Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Gendarmes lined up at the entrance to the Marmara courthouse and prison complex on the first/opening day of the trial of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and 406 co-accused, Silivri, Istanbul, Türkiye, March 9, 2026. © 2026 Ümit Bektaş/Reuters (Istanbul, March 23, 2026) – An Istanbul court has imposed arbitrary restrictions on lawyers, journalists, and members of the public seeking to follow the trial of the jailed Istanbul Mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, Human Rights Watch said today. Imamoğlu and 406 municipal officials and others have been on trial since March 9, 2026,…


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