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Human Rights Observatory

A Step Toward Justice for Abuses in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kateryna Rashevska, a legal expert at the Regional Center for Human Rights (Kyiv, Ukraine), holds a picture she says depicts an abducted Ukrainian child, Washington DC, US, December 3, 2025. © 2025 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth year, sustained international efforts are critical to ensure accountability for grave abuses. New findings by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine underscore why its mandate should be renewed.The commission’s new report includes findings on Russian…


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