Family violence protection orders can be a lifeline, but the system needs reforming
By Heather Douglas, Professor of Law and Deputy Director of the Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (CEVAW), The University of Melbourne
Allanah Colley, PhD Candidate, Faculty of Law, The University of Melbourne
For victim-survivors, court orders can help save their lives. But the system can be messy, open to abuse and the orders aren’t always enforced.
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- Sunday, March 22, 2026