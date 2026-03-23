Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child protection workers are under pressure in NZ. Can predictive modelling help?

By Dylan A Mordaunt, Research Fellow, Faculty of Education, Health, and Psychological Sciences, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington; Flinders University; The University of Melbourne
Across child protection services, frontline staff are often making decisions in the hardest possible conditions: under time pressure, with incomplete information and high stakes on every side.

Get it wrong and the consequences are serious. A child may remain in danger. Or a family may be disrupted unnecessarily, with harms of its own.

There is also a triage problem. Some families need urgent intervention. Some need support. Some need monitoring. And some need less intrusion, not more.

In practice, those judgements already rely on reading signals from fragmented…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the coming El Niño climate pattern means for NZ in a warming world
~ Australia has set new expectations for AI data centres – they should serve the public
~ How and why NZ could be drawn into the Iran war – and the high stakes involved
~ Türkiye: European Court Hears New Case on Jailed Rights Defender
~ China: Prominent Rights Lawyer Sentenced to 5 Years
~ Community sport volunteers need better support to keep children safe from abuse - new research
~ ‘I lost hope in humanity, but I now call myself human’: what refugees told us about settling in regional Australia
~ Japan Authorities Take Steps to Address Athlete Abuse
~ Canada’s migratory caribou are under threat. Will we act before it’s too late?
~ Over 400 million barrels will be added to the oil market soon – what are strategic reserves and what can they do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter