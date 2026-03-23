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Wondering if you really need that dental treatment? Here’s what to ask and how to get a second opinion

By Chanae Ihimaera, Senior Lecturer/Kaiwhakaako Oral Health, Auckland University of Technology
If the dental bill has ever made you gulp, you’re far from alone. Around three in ten Australian adults say they avoid or delay dental care due to costs. In Aotearoa New Zealand, almost half of adults overall have unmet dental needs due to cost.

Dental pain or symptoms of infection…The Conversation


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