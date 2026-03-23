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Human Rights Observatory

As EU and Australia Sign Trade Deal, Will They Defend Rules-Based Order?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the Nato Leaders' Summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2022. © 2022 Lukas Coch/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock This week, European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will visit Canberra in anticipation of signing a free trade agreement with Australia. The deal will be the third concluded by the EU this year, following others with the Mercosur and India, and with more likely to follow. Australia meanwhile…


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