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Human Rights Observatory

Some schools have stopped running camps as costs rise. What can we do instead?

By Brendon Hyndman, Associate Professor of Education, Charles Sturt University
Vaughan Cruickshank, Senior Lecturer in Health and Physical Education, University of Tasmania
School camps have long been a rite of passage for many Australian students in both primary and high school.

Typically, camps begin in primary school and continue into the secondary years, ranging from a single overnight stay to several days away.

But the school is camp is under threat. Some schools have stopped running them due…The Conversation


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