Ontario’s proposed nuclear waste repository must obtain consent from all affected First Nations
By Larissa Speak, Assistant Professor, Lakehead University
John Sinclair, Professor and Director Natural Resources Institute, University of Manitoba
Warren Bernauer, Assistant Professor, Department of Environment & Geography, University of Manitoba
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization has proposed building a nuclear waste repository at a site in northern Ontario. But nearby First Nations say they weren’t consulted.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 22, 2026