A million new SpaceX satellites will destroy the night sky — for everyone on Earth
By Samantha Lawler, Associate Professor, Astronomy, University of Regina
Aaron Boley, Associate Professor, Physics and Astronomy, University of British Columbia
Hanno Rein, Associate Professor, Physical and Environmental Sciences, University of Toronto
If SpaceX launches one million new satellites, it will increase atmospheric pollution and risk of falling debris. And we will see more satellites than stars.
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- Sunday, March 22, 2026