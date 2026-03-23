Not just boys: The overlooked story of ADHD in women and girls
By Emma A. Climie, Associate Professor in School & Applied Child Psychology, University of Calgary
Brandy Callahan, Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Adult Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Calgary
ADHD isn’t just hyperactive boys. In girls and women, it looks different and can become more complex across the lifespan. Here’s how it shows up and why it matters.
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- Sunday, March 22, 2026