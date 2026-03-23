South Africa’s gig economy workers set to get more protection under planned labour law reforms
By Ruth Castel-Branco, Senior lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
Brenda Mwale, Postdoctoral Fellow: Future of Work, Southern Centre for Inequality Studies, University of the Witwatersrand
South Africa’s minister of employment and labour has published a sweeping set of proposed amendments to the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the Employment Equity Act and the National Minimum Wage Act.
The aim is to
modernise key labour laws and introduce practical…
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- Sunday, March 22, 2026