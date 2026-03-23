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Is the biggest march in English history a myth? My research shows King Harold sailed down to the battle of Hastings

By Tom Licence, Professor of Medieval History and Consumer Culture, School of History, University of East Anglia
In 1066, England was invaded by multiple foreign powers. A northern force led by King Harald Hardrada of Norway advanced on York via the River Humber, while a southern force, led by Duke William of Normandy (later William I the Conqueror) crossed the Channel with forces from Normandy, France, Brittany and Ponthieu, and took up position at Hastings.

King Harold of England had to dash up from London to deal with the vikings, only to hurry back south again to deal with William.…The Conversation


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