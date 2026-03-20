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Human Rights Observatory

US Ramps Up Deportation of Pregnant People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman is detained by US federal agents after exiting a court hearing in immigration court at the Jacob K.Javits Federal Building in New York City, on September 3, 2025. © 2025 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported 363 pregnant, postpartum, or nursing women between January 1, 2025, and February 16, 2026, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in response to a request from US senators. These figures reveal part of the mounting human toll of the administration’s immigration crackdown.The…


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