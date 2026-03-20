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Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Poets jailed for public reading of their works are prisoners of conscience

By Amnesty International
Commenting on Amnesty International’s designation of Artyom Kamardin, Yegor Shtovba and Nikolai Dayneko – poets imprisoned in 2022 for public reading of their anti-war poetry – as prisoners of conscience, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “What crime have these men committed? Reading poetry in public cannot threaten national security, […] The post Russia: Poets jailed for public reading of their works are prisoners of conscience appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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