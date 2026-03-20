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Human Rights Observatory

Syrian ex-colonel faces crimes against humanity charges in landmark case for UK – expert explains

By Rossella Pulvirenti, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, Manchester Metropolitan University
A former colonel in Syria’s Air Force Intelligence Directorate appeared in court this month in a landmark crimes against humanity case.

Salem Michel Al-Salem, 58, faces multiple charges, including murder as a crime against humanity and torture. The charges relate to his alleged participation in violent crackdowns on anti-government protests in Damascus in 2011. Al-Salem appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court in London earlier this month, where his case was sent to the Old Bailey. He has…The Conversation


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