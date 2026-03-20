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Human Rights Observatory

The myth of meritocracy: why universal water access is a prerequisite for a fair society

By Gonzalo Delacámara, Director académico y profesor especializado en gestión económica de los recursos naturales, IE University
In developed economies, water has become a victim of its own social success. For those with universal access to it, a form of cognitive dissonance has taken hold: we fret over looming threats of scarcity while enjoying an uninterrupted, completely dependable supply. Just turn on the tap, and the problem evaporates – along with the idea that water is inextricably linked to equality of opportunity.

For many…The Conversation


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