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Why does chronic pain often lead to depression? Our research shows the answer is in the brain

By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Jianfeng Feng, Professor of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence/ Computer Science, Fudan University
Trevor Robbins, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Xiao Xiao, Associate Professor, Institute of Science and Technology for Brain-Inspired Intelligence, Fudan University
Chronic pain has long been known to be associated with depression.

Among adults with chronic pain, around 40% exhibit clinical symptoms of depression. But why is it that only some people with chronic pain develop depression?

Researchers have long been wondering why this happens – and what goes on in the brain. If we can answer this question,…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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