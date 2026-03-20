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Hamnet’s forest witch: how Agnes Hathaway chimes with the growing interest in ‘green witchcraft’

By Lorna Stevens, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor) in Strategic Marketing, University of Bath
Popular on social media, the green witchcraft trend reveals how the witch has evolved into an ecofeminist heroine for our times.The Conversation


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