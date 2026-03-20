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Yes, AI could boost productivity, but work is about more than maximising output

By Abigail Marks, Professor of the Future of Work, Newcastle University
Worries about the British economy have long been dominated by one persistent concern – weak productivity. Since the financial crisis of 2008, growth has stagnated, leaving the UK trailing well behind the US, France and Germany across that whole period.

One familiar response to this problem is to suggest that if the British workforce could somehow produce more in less time, prosperity would follow and all would be well. New technology, particularly AI, is often presented as the solution.


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