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Human Rights Observatory

Argentina 50 years on from start of dictatorship – is it forgetting the disappeared?

By Francesca Lessa, Associate Professor in International Relations of the Americas, UCL
Lorena Balardini, Professor of Social Research Methods, Universidad de Buenos Aires
Nearly 50 years have passed since Argentina’s former president Isabel Martínez de Perón was overthrown by a civic-military coup on March 24, 1976. A military dictatorship led by Jorge Videla, Emilio Massera and Orlando Agosti seized control of the country.

There had been five previous coups in Argentina between 1930 and 1966. But the regime that came to power in 1976, calling itself the “process of national reorganisation”, stood out for its…The Conversation


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