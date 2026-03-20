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What would a social media ban mean for Ireland’s status as Europe’s tech hub?

By Sinan Aşçı, Postdoctoral Researcher at the Anti-Bullying Centre, Dublin City University
The Irish government has signalled that it is exploring options to introduce age restrictions on social media use for under-16s. The proposal sits within the government’s new National Digital and AI Strategy 2030, which frames online safety and age verification as part of Ireland’s broader ambition to act as a European digital regulatory hub.

The proposals include a “digital wallet” age-verification system. Detailed technical specifications…The Conversation


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