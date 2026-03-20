Why Colorado River negotiations stalled, and how they could resume with the possibility of agreement
By Karen Schlatter, Director, Colorado Water Center, Colorado State University
Sharon B. Megdal, Professor of Environmental Science and Director, Water Resources Research Center, University of Arizona
The current Colorado River negotiations process includes all five of the most common sources of conflict in any process seeking compromise.
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- Friday, March 20, 2026