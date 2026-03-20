HBO’s ‘The Pitt’ nails how hospital cyberattacks create chaos, endanger patients and disrupt critical care
By Jeffrey Tully, Associate Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology, University of California, San Diego
Christian Dameff, Associate Professor of Emergency Medical Services, University of California, San Diego
Policy and legal efforts aim to stop these malicious security breaches, but they are growing more common as hospitals adopt remote health care delivery and hackers adopt artificial intelligence.
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- Friday, March 20, 2026