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Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Welcome release of 250 political prisoners must not be mistaken for justice

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the release of 250 individuals imprisoned in Belarus on politically motivated grounds, including human rights defenders Marfa Rabkova and Nasta Loika, as a part of a deal with the United States, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “While the release of hundreds of individuals unjustly detained on politically […] The post Belarus: Welcome release of 250 political prisoners must not be mistaken for justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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