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Human Rights Observatory

Israeli action in Lebanon risks repeating history’s mistakes — and torpedoing a historic moment for dialogue

By Asher Kaufman, Professor of History and Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
The current fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began as a side front in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran. But it is fast becoming more central to Israel’s overall combat efforts and strategic objectives.

Since March 2, 2026 — when Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel in solidarity with Iran — Israel has bombarded Hezbollah’s strongholds across the country,…The Conversation


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