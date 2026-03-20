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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Arrest Netanyahu if He Visits

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, July 19, 2018. © 2018 Debbie Hill/AP Photo (Brussels) – Hungarian authorities should arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he enters Hungarian territory, Human Rights Watch said today. Netanyahu is expected to travel to Hungary on March 21, 2026, to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference Hungary, an official source reported. The visit comes shortly before Hungary’s national elections, scheduled for April 12.On November 21,…


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