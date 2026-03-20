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Human Rights Observatory

If you still need to fly amid global travel chaos, here’s what to know

By Steven Leib, Associate Professor in Aviation, CQUniversity Australia
We are now three weeks into the war between the United States, Israel and Iran, which has grown to engulf much of the Middle East. There are few signs the conflict will slow down or stop anytime soon.

The situation has upended air travel. Missile and drone strikes have affected major airports, key routes through the Middle East have been shut…The Conversation


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