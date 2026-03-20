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Human Rights Observatory

Norway: Halt Extradition of Activist to Greece

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tommy Olsen. © 2021 Daniel Berg Fosseng/TV 2 (Athens) – The arrest of a human rights activist, Tommy Olsen, by Norwegian authorities on March 16, 2026, is based on a groundless extradition request by Greece, Human Rights Watch said today.Olsen, a Norwegian national and the founder of the nongovernmental organization Aegean Boat Report, was arrested at his home in Tromsø under a European Arrest Warrant from Greece. He is being prosecuted by Greek authorities alongside a Greek human rights defender, Panayote Dimitras, of Greek Helsinki Monitor on unfounded…


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