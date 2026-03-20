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Labor set for landslide in final South Australian polls with One Nation ahead of Liberals

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Labor is set to win the South Australian election easily. But there is much interest in how One Nation and the Liberals will fare.The Conversation


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