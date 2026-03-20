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Human Rights Observatory

The silver lining in Europe’s deforestation law delay: A chance to build fairer supply chains

By Douglas Sheil, Professor, Faculty of Environmental Sciences and Natural Resource Management, Wageningen University
For the EUDR to succeed, this delay must serve as a catalyst for both political and practical reforms — unlocking meaningful progress for forests, farmers, and truly transparent, fair trade.The Conversation


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