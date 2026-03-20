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Early wins for the social media ban, new survey claims. But the full picture is far more complicated

By Susan M. Sawyer, Professor of Adolescent Health The University of Melbourne; Director, Royal Children's Hospital Centre for Adolescent Health; and Murdoch Children's Research Institute, The University of Melbourne
Sylvia C. Lin, Postdoctoral research fellow, Deakin University; Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Australia’s world-first national legislation to restrict access to social media accounts for children under 16 years old has been in force for about three months. New data from a survey of 1,070 Australian adults provides tantalising evidence of some positive effects.

The YouGov survey found many parents had noticed several positive behavioural shifts in their children aged 16 and under since the law took effect on December…The Conversation


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