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Why Middle East gas field attacks could send energy prices soaring

By Tina Soliman Hunter, Professor of Energy and Natural Resources Law, Macquarie University
Israel and Iran have both attacked critical energy infrastructure sites. So what does this mean for energy prices here in Australia, and around the world?The Conversation


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