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Many tourism hotspots are ‘de-marketing’ – with mixed success. We researched the smartest ways to do it

By Anne Hardy, Adjunct professor, Tourism, Southern Cross University
Giancarlo Fedeli, Associate professor, Università degli Studi di Bergamo
Those who watched the recent Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics probably placed Italy high on their travel bucket lists.

Global events frequently generate abrupt spikes in visitor demand.

This is a boon for many tourism operators and business owners, but it often leads to short-term yet significant pressures on destinations, resulting in concerns regarding…The Conversation


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