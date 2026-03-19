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Bacterial meningitis is deadly, but can also have life-altering long-term effects – new study

By Octavia Calder-Dawe, Lecturer in Health Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Kate Smith, Postgraduate Researcher in Health Psychology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Outbreaks of bacterial meningitis at NZ and UK universities highlight a need for greater understanding and ongoing support for those who survive an infection.The Conversation


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